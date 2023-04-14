site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nick-ciuffo-cut-loose | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Nick Ciuffo: Cut loose
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ciuffo was released by the Yankees on Thursday.
Ciuffo signed a minor-league deal with the Yanks last month but never made an appearance. The 28-year-old catcher will now seek another minor-league contract elsewhere.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read