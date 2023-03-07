site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Nick Ciuffo: Catches on with Yankees
Ciuffo signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Tuesday.
The Yankees' catching corps has been bitten by the injury bug, so Ciuffo will provide some depth. He has a career .551 OPS over parts of three major-league seasons.
