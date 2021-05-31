Delmonico was released by the Reds on Monday.
Delmonico was reassigned to minor-league camp ahead the regular season and failed to appear in the majors to begin the 2021 campaign. In 19 games with Triple-A Louisville this year, Delmonico hit .221 with two home runs, 10 RBI and seven runs.
More News
-
Reds' Nicky Delmonico: Reassigned to minor-league camp•
-
Reds' Nicky Delmonico: First spring action•
-
Reds' Nicky Delmonico: Joining Reds for spring training•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Remains in organization•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: DFA'd by White Sox•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Returns to alternate camp•