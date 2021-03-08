Delmonico received his first spring training game action in a "B" game Saturday after sitting out the first set of games due to a sore knee, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
As a non-roster invitee, Delmonico was already up against the odds in making the big league roster out of camp, but his delayed action makes those odds even steeper.
