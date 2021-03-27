Delmonico was reassigned to minor-league camp Saturday.
Delmonico missed time early in camp due to knee soreness but still appeared in 18 Cactus League games. During that time, he slashed .269/.333/.423 with seven RBI and two runs. The 28-year-old should begin the season at Triple-A Louisville.
