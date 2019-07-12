Brooks is scheduled to start Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Brooks was claimed by the Orioles off waivers last week and will be stretched out as a starter after pitching out of the bullpen with the Athletics over the last two months. The 29-year-old hasn't exceeded 40 pitches in an appearance since June 8 and figures to face a limited pitch count in his Baltimore debut.