Wynns was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Wynns spent the 2017 season at Double-A Bowie, where he hit .281/.377/.419 over 105 games. This will mark his first extended stay with Bowie, as Wynns has played just eight games with Baltimore's Triple-A affiliate so far in his career. This spring, Wynns went 4-for-18 (.222) with five walks and two home runs.