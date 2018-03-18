Orioles' Austin Wynns: Optioned to Triple-A Norfolk
Wynns was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Wynns spent the 2017 season at Double-A Bowie, where he hit .281/.377/.419 over 105 games. This will mark his first extended stay with Bowie, as Wynns has played just eight games with Baltimore's Triple-A affiliate so far in his career. This spring, Wynns went 4-for-18 (.222) with five walks and two home runs.
