Orioles' Austin Wynns: Optioned to Triple-A
Wynns was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk after Wednesday's game against the Mariners.
He had barely played since being promoted, notching a .192 average with one home run and 10 strikeouts in 26 at-bats over a three-week span. Chance Sisco will likely be promoted from Triple-A on Thursday to give the Orioles two catchers going forward.
