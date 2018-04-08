Brach walked two batters and logged one strikeout during one inning as he earned his second save of the season in Baltimore's 8-7 victory over the Yankees on Sunday.

Sunday's game pushed Brach's streak of scoreless innings to five, as he managed to record a save despite issuing two walks. He figures to continue seeing high-leverage situations for the Orioles with Zach Britton (Achilles) on the shelf, but could lose save opportunities to Darren O'Day or Mychal Givens if he begins to struggle.

