Orioles' Brad Brach: Picks up another save Sunday
Brach walked two batters and logged one strikeout during one inning as he earned his second save of the season in Baltimore's 8-7 victory over the Yankees on Sunday.
Sunday's game pushed Brach's streak of scoreless innings to five, as he managed to record a save despite issuing two walks. He figures to continue seeing high-leverage situations for the Orioles with Zach Britton (Achilles) on the shelf, but could lose save opportunities to Darren O'Day or Mychal Givens if he begins to struggle.
