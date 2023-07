Povich has a 3.70 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 39 strikeouts in 24.1 innings over his last five starts for Double-A Bowie.

Even in this strong run, Povich failed to complete four innings in two starts, but he also had a 13-strikeout game and struck out 17 batters in 11 innings over his two most recent starts. The 6-foot-3 lefty is one of Baltimore's top pitching prospects and could become a part of the big-league rotation next season.