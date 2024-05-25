Povich holds a 5-1 record over nine starts with a 2.08 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 65:17 K:BB over 47.2 innings with Triple-A Norfolk this season.

It's a dramatic improvement from his numbers in 2023, when he registered a 5.36 ERA and 1.35 WHIP over 45.1 frames in Triple-A. His 2.08 ERA and 65 strikeouts rank first and second in the International League this season, respectively. With both John Means (forearm) and Dean Kremer (triceps) landing on the 15-day injured list this past week, Povich could potentially be called up to the majors and join the Orioles' rotation.