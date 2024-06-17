Povich is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Yankees in New York, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

After being roughed up for six earned runs in 5.1 innings in his MLB debut June 6 in Toronto, Povich rebounded nicely in his second start this past Wednesday, when he struck out six Atlanta batters over six scoreless frames. Povich will be rewarded with a third turn through the rotation for his efforts, but he may need another strong showing Wednesday to stick around with the big club. Dean Kremer (triceps) will likely make another rehab start this week before returning from the 15-day injured list thereafter, and Povich could be the odd man out of the rotation when that happens.