Povich did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk with two strikeouts over 4.2 innings.

Povich delivered a solid outing on the surface, but he induced just four whiffs and was pulled with two runners on in the fifth inning at only 76 pitches. The 25-year-old has been a mixed bag, yielding three earned runs or fewer in all three of his starts but failing to complete the fifth frame twice. He owns a 3.60 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB across 15 innings on the year and lines up to face the Reds next weekend.