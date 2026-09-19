Povich didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Brewers, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out three.

All three runs came on a Jackson Chourio homer in the second inning, but Pete Alonso tied it up with his own long ball in the next frame, and Povich avoided any other damage over 71 pitches (41 strikes). The southpaw has bounced between the big-league and Triple-A rotations all season, and over eight outings (seven starts) for Baltimore he's managed a 4.38 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 28:15 K:BB in 37 innings. Povich will likely get one more start in the majors before the end of the regular season as the O's fight to stay in the wild-card race, and he's scheduled for a home outing next week against one of the teams currently ahead of them, the Blue Jays.