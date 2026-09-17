Povich will rejoin the Orioles this weekend and is likely to make a start against the Brewers, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Povich had been slated to start for Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, but he was scratched from that scheduled outing and could take the ball for the Orioles as soon as Friday. The left-hander has logged a 4.05 ERA and 25:13 K:BB over 33.1 frames covering six starts and one relief outing with the big club this season. With Kyle Bradish (sports hernia) done for the season, Povich could make an additional start next week.