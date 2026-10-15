Povich underwent surgery Wednesday to remove loose bodies from his left elbow, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Weyrich reveals that Povich had pitched through significant discomfort down the stretch of the regular season, and the decision was made to have surgery. It's a relatively minor operation as far as elbow surgeries go, and the Orioles anticipate Povich being ready to roll for spring training. The lefty held a 4.38 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 28:15 K:BB across 37 innings at the major-league level in 2026. Assuming health, he's likely in line to compete for a spot in the Orioles' rotation in 2027.