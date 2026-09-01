Povich completed five innings against Colorado on Monday, allowing one run on five hits and three walks while striking out four batters in a no-decision.

Povich was called up from Triple-A to make the start, as Baltimore decided to give their other starters extra rest. The southpaw did about as well as could be hoped for given the assignment in the Colorado altitude, surrendering just one run despite allowing at least one baserunner in all but the first inning. Povich didn't return after a lengthy rain delay halted the game before the start of the sixth inning, but he probably wouldn't have gone much deeper anyway given that he had thrown 87 pitches at that point. It remains to be seen what the Orioles plans are for him moving forward, and it's possible Povich will be sent back down to the minors if the team doesn't move to a six-man rotation.