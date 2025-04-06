Povich (0-1) took the loss Sunday against the Royals, allowing four runs on 13 hits and no walks over six innings. He struck out four.

The Baltimore southpaw allowed a career-worst 13 hits -- a triple, three doubles and nine singles -- as the Royals sprayed the ball around the park. Despite the hit parade, Povich tossed only 88 pitches, 61 of which were strikes, to complete this appearance. After 10.1 innings this season, the 24-year-old sports an ugly 6.10 ERA and 1.84 WHIP; however, better things may come for Povich as his FIP is 1.20 due in part to a .529 BABIP. He currently lines up to make his next start against the Blue Jays at home next weekend.