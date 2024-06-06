The Orioles selected Povich's contract from Triple-A Norfolk ahead of his start Thursday against the Blue Jays in Toronto.

Povich will be making his major-league debut Thursday as the Orioles give the other members of their rotation some extra rest. The rookie left-hander isn't necessarily guaranteed another start with the big club beyond Thursday, but he could certainly earn additional chances if he pitches well against the Blue Jays. Povich has put up a 3.18 ERA and 75:21 K:BB over 56.2 innings covering 11 starts this season with Norfolk.