Valdez earned his second save of the season Saturday against the Red Sox, striking out one while allowing a walk and a hit by pitch in a scoreless ninth inning.

The Orioles didn't announce a closer prior to the start of the year, but it sure seems as though Valdez has the job, as he's gotten the save opportunity in both of the Orioles' first two games, with Tanner Scott pitching in the eighth on both occasions. He didn't make it easy on himself Saturday, allowing the first two batters he faced to reach base, but he got the job done in the end and should continue receiving save chances until that changes.