Orioles' Chris Davis: Scratched with illness

Davis was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay due to illness, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

It's a poorly-timed off day for the first baseman, who has four hits (including two doubles and a homer) in his last three games after going hitless in his first 12. Trey Mancini moves in to first base in his absence, with Joey Rickard entering the lineup in right field.

