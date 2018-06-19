Orioles' Chris Tillman: Cleared for rehab stint
Tillman (back) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with short-season Aberdeen on Wednesday, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.
Tillman has been on the disabled list since May 11 with a lower-back strain. Given the length of his absence, he'll likely need to make multiple rehab starts before being cleared to rejoin the Orioles. Tillman struggled to a 10.46 ERA through seven starts prior to landing on the shelf, so he'll need to prove his effectiveness once healthy before being trusted.
