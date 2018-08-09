Rangers' Chris Tillman: Starting Thursday

Tillman will make his debut for Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, Wesley Dotson of MLB.com reports.

Tillman, 30, spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Orioles before being granted his release from the organization July 27. He was 1-5 with a 10.46 ERA in seven starts for Baltimore this season. The Rangers are looking at him as a possible reclamation project with en eye toward having him in the starting rotation in 2019. The Rangers are bereft of pitching prospects at the higher level of the system that are ready to jump into the rotation next season, so they are looking at guys like Tillman and Drew Hutchison as stop-gap measures during the team's rebuild.

