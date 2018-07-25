Chris Tillman: Elects free agency

Tillman will test the open market after being released by the Orioles on Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Tillman returned from the disabled list Friday and was immediately designated for assignment. He declined Baltimore's offer to pitch at Triple-A Norfolk, so he'll look to latch on elsewhere in the big leagues. The 30-year-old started seven games for the Orioles in 2018 and struggled to a 10.46 ERA and 2.21 WHIP with 13 strikeouts over 26.2 innings.