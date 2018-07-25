Chris Tillman: Elects free agency
Tillman will test the open market after being released by the Orioles on Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Tillman returned from the disabled list Friday and was immediately designated for assignment. He declined Baltimore's offer to pitch at Triple-A Norfolk, so he'll look to latch on elsewhere in the big leagues. The 30-year-old started seven games for the Orioles in 2018 and struggled to a 10.46 ERA and 2.21 WHIP with 13 strikeouts over 26.2 innings.
More News
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Returns from disabled list and DFA'd•
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Effective in rehab outing•
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: To throw rehab outing Sunday•
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Scheduled for fifth rehab start•
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Slated to make another rehab start•
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Next step in rehab unclear•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...