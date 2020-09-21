Carroll cleared outright waivers and will remain at the Orioles' alternate training site.
Carroll was recently removed from the Orioles' 40-man roster, and he'll remain in the organization with approximately one week remaining in the regular season. The right-hander allowed 12 runs on nine hits and five walks over two innings across three relief appearances in 2020.
