Carroll was returned to the Orioles' alternate training site Friday.
Carroll served as the 29th man for Friday's pair of contests against the Nationals, but he struggled mightily in relief. He allowed six runs on six hits and one walk while striking out two over 1.2 innings. He'll head back to alternate camp, and the team could use caution before bringing him up again given his lack of results Friday.
