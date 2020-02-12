Orioles' Cody Carroll: Healthy again
Carroll (back) said Wednesday that he's made a full recovery from the microdiscectomy surgery he required last summer, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Carroll was plagued by lower-back problems coming out of spring training in 2019 and missed most of the season after he had a piece of a disk shaved off to address his ongoing discomfort. The right-hander was able to make one rehab start for the Orioles' rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate before heading to the Arizona Fall League for eight more appearances, avoiding any further setbacks along the way. With his health now intact, Carroll will look to win a relief job with the big club this spring.
