Stewart was held out of the Triple-A Norfolk lineup Monday due to a tight hamstring, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

It's the second straight contest the outfielder has missed due to the injury, which forced his early departure in Saturday's game. Norfolk has thus far avoided placing Stewart on the 7-day disabled list, which seemingly suggests that he likely isn't in store for an extended absence. The 24-year-old has been one of the Orioles' top hitters in the upper levels of the minors this season and sports an .814 OPS to go with six home runs and five steals over 171 plate appearances.