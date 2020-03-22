Play

Barnes signed a minor-league contract with the Orioles in late February, Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America reports.

The 30-year-old righty didn't appear in any games for the Orioles during the Grapefruit League slate before spring training concluded, so it appears his minor-league deal didn't include an invitation to big-league camp. Barnes, who last appeared in the majors in 2018 as a member of the Blue Jays, is expected to begin the upcoming campaign at Triple-A Norfolk.

