Barnes struck out three in 1.2 innings of relief during Saturday's split-squad game against the Orioles.

Dropped from the 40-man roster in the offseason, Barnes came into camp with a chip on his shoulder and has been brilliant, posting a 10:0 K:BB in 6.2 innings while giving up only one run. That's likely not enough to put him back in the mix for a bullpen job, especially after his rough 2018, but if he carries that momentum forward into the regular season with Triple-A Buffalo, he could resurface in the majors over the summer.