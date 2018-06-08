Orioles' David Hess: Pitches well in no-decision
Hess allowed one run on five hits and two walks in six innings Thursday, striking out four batters in the 5-4 extra innings loss to the Blue Jays.
Aside from the solo shot off the bat of Curtis Granderson in the first inning, Hess was just about spotless on the evening. In his last three outings, the rookie has yielded just two earned runs across 18.2 innings of work, lowering his season ERA to a solid 3.07. He'll be faced with a tough matchup next week against Boston.
More News
-
Orioles' David Hess: Outdueled in Wednesday's loss•
-
Orioles' David Hess: Shuts down Rays in Friday's win•
-
Orioles' David Hess: Saddled with loss•
-
Orioles' David Hess: Recalled ahead of Sunday's start•
-
Orioles' David Hess: Will start Sunday in Boston•
-
Orioles' David Hess: Picks up win in MLB debut•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: It's Blake and Jake time
Looking for upside on the wire? How about a closer? We've got options for you.
-
Beeks, Bauers up; Reyes down for count
It's a big week for prospects, including two promotions in the AL East. But it's not all roses,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...