Hess allowed one run on five hits and two walks in six innings Thursday, striking out four batters in the 5-4 extra innings loss to the Blue Jays.

Aside from the solo shot off the bat of Curtis Granderson in the first inning, Hess was just about spotless on the evening. In his last three outings, the rookie has yielded just two earned runs across 18.2 innings of work, lowering his season ERA to a solid 3.07. He'll be faced with a tough matchup next week against Boston.