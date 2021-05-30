Tate (0-3) allowed two runs on three hits in one inning in a loss to the White Sox on Sunday.

Tate worked the seventh inning Sunday. He allowed a leadoff single to Tim Anderson, an RBI triple to Nick Madrigal and another run on Yoan Moncada's single. Baltimore failed to overcome that damage, with Tate taking his second loss in as many outings. The reliever has five up six runs in his last 7.1 innings. For the year, the right-hander has a 4.91 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 6:3 K:BB in 14.2 innings. Until he can put in better outings, Tate will likely see lower-leverage assignments.