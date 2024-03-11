Tate has allowed one hit and hit one batsman while striking out three over four scoreless innings across four Grapefruit League appearances.

Tate didn't pitch in the majors in 2023 while rehabbing a forearm injury. While he's not the favorite for saves in the Orioles' bullpen, he's put in good work in the spring to push his way into the setup mix. Tate was strong in that role in 2022, logging 16 holds, five saves, a 3.05 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 60:16 K:BB over 73.2 innings in 2022. Tate figures to compete with Yennier Cano and Danny Coulombe for late-inning work.