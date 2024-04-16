Tate (1-0) allowed a hit over 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Monday over the Twins. He did not strike out or walk a batter.

Tate's usage so far has been versatile -- he's worked more than an inning twice over six appearances. Outside of allowing two runs (one earned) over one inning in his season debut March 28, Tate has been excellent. He's at a 1.29 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 4:4 K:BB through seven innings overall, though the lack of late-inning assignments is not helping his fantasy value, especially with lackluster strikeout numbers.