The Orioles optioned Tate to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Tate holds a 2.84 ERA this season, although that's come with a 6:6 K:BB over 12.2 innings. This seems to mostly be a case of him having options left working against him, however. Cionel Perez (oblique) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list and will take over Tate's spot on the active roster.