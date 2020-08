Smith went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Phillies.

Smith also doubled as part of a two-hit day in Tuesday's series opener and seems to be solidifying himself as the Orioles' primary option in left field following DJ Stewart's demotion to the team's alternate training site a week ago. He'll be in the lineup again Thursday as the Orioles' No. 6 hitter, marking Smith's seventh consecutive start.