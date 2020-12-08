site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Dwight Smith: Headed to Cincinnati
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Smith signed a contract with the Reds on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Smith spent the last two seasons with Baltimore, though he struggled at the dish. In just 21 contests in 2020, he hit .222 with two home runs, six RBI and a stolen base.
