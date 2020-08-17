site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Dwight Smith: Not starting Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Smith is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Smith sits for the second time in three days with the Orioles facing another lefty, Hyun-Jin Ryu. Pat Valaika will get the start in left field.
