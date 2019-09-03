Ynoa will start the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Ynoa is being referred to as a "starter" rather than an "opener," but it can't be guaranteed that he'll pitch deep into the game. He'll be pitching on five days' rest but may not be fully stretch out, as he hasn't thrown more than two innings in a game since Aug. 12.