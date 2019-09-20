Ynoa (1-9) took the loss against the Blue Jays on Thursday, giving up three earned runs on six hits over 6.1 innings, striking out one and walking none as the Orioles fell 8-4.

The 26-year-old tossed a quality start, but he still wound up taking his ninth loss of the season with Toronto striking for six runs after he left the contest. He's been pitching better lately, but it hasn't been a fantasy-relevant campaign for Ynoa, who is sporting a 5.65 ERA and 1.37 WHIP and has also yielded 27 homers across 106.2 innings.