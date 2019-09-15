Ynoa allowed two runs on seven hits with one walk and one strikeout across four innings during a no-decision against the Tigers on Saturday.

The 26-year-old finished an inning shy of being eligible for a win anyway, but he needed a three-run rally during the eighth to get him off the hook for the loss because of Baltimore's lack of offense early in this one. Owners can be pleased by that and his eighth straight outing of allowing two runs or fewer, but as a spot starter, Ynoa doesn't always pitch multiple innings, and even when he starts, he rarely goes more than four. That obviously limits his fantasy value. He is 1-8 with a 5.74 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 61 strikeouts in 100.1 innings this season. Ynoa will start again Thursday at home against the Blue Jays.