Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Getting another start
Yacabonis will draw another start Tuesday against the Red Sox, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.
After serving in a long-relief role following his promotion from Triple-A Norfolk on Sept. 3, Yacabonis was thrust into the rotation last Wednesday against the Blue Jays with Luis Ortiz (hamstring) and Andrew Cashner (knee) both unavailable. It appears that the two injured pitchers have been shut down for the season, so Yacabonis will tentatively line up for two more starts in the final week of the campaign, with his second outing expected to come in the finale Sunday against Houston. Yacabonis blanked Toronto over four innings his last time out and should be cleared to work deeper into Tuesday's start if he's economical with his pitch count.
More News
-
Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Blanks Jays in no-decision•
-
Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Draws start vs. Toronto•
-
Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Recalled by Orioles•
-
Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Back to minors after spot start•
-
Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Falters through 3.1 innings•
-
Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Recalled prior to Saturday's start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...