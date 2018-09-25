Yacabonis will draw another start Tuesday against the Red Sox, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

After serving in a long-relief role following his promotion from Triple-A Norfolk on Sept. 3, Yacabonis was thrust into the rotation last Wednesday against the Blue Jays with Luis Ortiz (hamstring) and Andrew Cashner (knee) both unavailable. It appears that the two injured pitchers have been shut down for the season, so Yacabonis will tentatively line up for two more starts in the final week of the campaign, with his second outing expected to come in the finale Sunday against Houston. Yacabonis blanked Toronto over four innings his last time out and should be cleared to work deeper into Tuesday's start if he's economical with his pitch count.