Harvey (4-10) threw six shutout innings in a win over the Orioles, allowing just three hits and a walk while striking out two.

Harvey had his best outing of the year against his former team. It was his first quality start since April 26 and his first win since May 1. The 32-year-old also needed only 74 pitches to get through six innings and likely could have been left in if the game was a bit more wide open. Harvey still owns an atrocious 7.13 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 63:27 K:BB over 82 innings. He's well past his glory days and shouldn't be considered as a viable fantasy option. He'll tentatively line up to face the Nationals next week.