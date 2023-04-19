Givens (knee) will begin a rehab assignment next week, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
Givens has encountered some bumps in the road as he works his way back from a knee injury, but he's finally ready to try things out in game action. The veteran reliever should be ready for activation around the start of May if all goes well.
