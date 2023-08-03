Givens (shoulder) moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Givens tallied two strikeouts over a scoreless inning in his rehab debut earlier this week in the Florida Complex League and is now just one step away from becoming an option again for the Orioles' bullpen. He's been on the shelf since early June due to nagging right shoulder discomfort.