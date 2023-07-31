Givens (shoulder) reported to the Orioles' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate Monday to begin a rehab assignment.

Givens hasn't pitched for the Orioles since May 31 due to right shoulder inflammation, so he'll likely require multiple rehab appearances in the minors before he's deemed ready to return from the 60-day injured list. The 33-year-old has typically operated as a setup man throughout his career, but Givens may have to settle for a middle-innings role out of the Baltimore bullpen once activated.