Givens signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Sunday that includes an invite to big-league camp, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander endured a rough campaign with Baltimore last season as he made just six appearances due to a shoulder injury before being released in August. Givens had a 3.38 ERA in 59 outings for the Cubs and Mets in 2022 and would provide the Marlins some veteran bullpen depth if he can earn a roster spot and get back to that form.