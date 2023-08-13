The Orioles reinstated Givens from the 60-day injured list Sunday and designated him for assignment, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Givens struggled during his brief time with the Orioles this season, surrendering five runs in four innings before landing on the injured list in early June. After a lengthy recovery, Givens threw three scoreless innings with Triple-A Norfolk during his rehab assignment and could remain there for the foreseeable future if he goes unclaimed off waivers.