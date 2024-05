The Orioles returned Vespi to Triple-A Norfolk following Wednesday's loss to the Cardinals, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Vespi pitched a scoreless inning in his season debut, but he will head back to Triple-A after serving as Baltimore's 27th man. The 28-year-old lefty owns a 3.22 ERA and 1.45 WHIP across 22.1 innings in the minors this season.