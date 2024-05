Vespi was recalled by the Orioles on Friday from Triple-A Norfolk.

The left-hander will return to the majors just two days after being optioned down, as starter Dean Kremer gets put on the 15-day injured list. Vespi has only appeared in one major-league game this year, sporting a 3.22 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 26:13 K:BB across 22.1 innings for Norfolk.